AI in Education: 5 Stocks With Growth Potential

Artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every industry, but few sectors may be as profoundly impacted as education. The AI-in-education market…

Artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every industry, but few sectors may be as profoundly impacted as education. The AI-in-education market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years, projected to reach $42.5 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 41.5%.

Education has long struggled with a fundamental challenge: delivering personalized instruction at scale. Traditional classrooms can educate large numbers of students, but personalization is limited. Individualized learning experiences could be provided by tutoring, but that’s costly and difficult to scale. AI delivers the potential to bridge that gap.

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From adaptive learning platforms and AI tutors to automated grading and personalized instruction pathways, AI is reshaping how students learn and how educators teach. As a result, investors are increasingly looking beyond the traditional edtech sector and focusing on companies that can capitalize on the growing AI-in-education market.

While many large technology companies are involved in educational AI initiatives, the most compelling opportunities may lie with businesses that already possess deep educational content, large learner datasets and direct relationships with students and institutions. These advantages create powerful competitive barriers that become even more valuable as AI capabilities improve.

For investors seeking exposure to this emerging trend, here are five stocks that stand out for their growth potential:

— Duolingo Inc. (ticker: DUOL)

— Coursera Inc. (COUR)

— Pearson PLC (PSO)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— D2L Inc. (DTOL.TO)

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Among publicly traded education companies, Duolingo may be the purest AI growth story available today. Most people know Duolingo as a language-learning app, but the company has evolved into a sophisticated AI-powered learning platform. Its gamified approach has attracted millions of users worldwide, creating one of the largest educational datasets in the industry. Every lesson, answer, correction and learning pattern helps improve the company’s ability to personalize instruction.

AI is already deeply integrated into the Duolingo experience. The company uses machine learning to customize lesson difficulty, identify weaknesses and improve retention. More recently, generative AI has enabled conversational language practice, simulated tutoring experiences and rapid content creation.

One of Duolingo’s greatest advantages is scalability. AI allows the company to create and update educational content more efficiently while delivering personalized experiences to millions of learners simultaneously. That combination of engagement, proprietary data and embedded AI-driven personalization could make Duolingo one of the biggest long-term winners in education technology.

The primary concern for investors is valuation and new competition from other AI-native learning tools. Duolingo’s strong growth has attracted significant investor attention and expectations are high for the company to defend its advantages. However, if AI-powered personalized learning becomes mainstream, the company remains one of the most compelling opportunities in the sector.

Coursera Inc. (COUR)

As AI transforms the workforce, millions of professionals will need to acquire new skills and adapt to changing job requirements. Coursera is positioned directly at the center of that trend. The company’s platform connects learners with courses from leading universities, corporations and industry experts. Surging demand for AI-related education, certifications and workforce training has created a compelling growth opportunity for Coursera. As businesses increasingly invest in upskilling employees to remain competitive in an AI-driven economy, platforms that can deliver high-quality training at scale are likely to see strong long-term demand.

AI may also enhance Coursera’s own platform through personalized learning pathways, automated coaching and improved course recommendations. As more organizations embrace lifelong learning and continuous workforce development, Coursera’s addressable market could expand considerably.

In a deal valued at $2.5 billion, Coursera closed an all-stock merger with Udemy in May 2026. Combined, their platforms include 290 million learners, 95,000 instructors, 18,000 enterprises and hundreds of industry and university partners. Additionally, they expect to save $115 million in operating costs over the next two years that they intend to use to invest in and scale their AI initiatives.

While Coursera does face competition from numerous online learning providers, the company offers exposure to one of the most important trends emerging from the AI revolution: workforce transformation.

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Pearson PLC (PSO)

Pearson is often viewed as a traditional education publisher, but that perception may underestimate the company’s AI opportunities. Over the past decade, Pearson has transformed itself into a digital learning and assessment company. Personalized tutoring systems require high-quality educational content and reliable assessment frameworks. Pearson already possesses both attributes, used around the world.

Pearson, branding itself as the world’s lifelong learning company, announced in May 2026 the capability to address the “AI readiness” gap between higher education and work. New AI modules will enable university students to build practical workforce AI skills within their specialized field of study across more than 20 disciplines. Upon completion of the AI modules, the students will earn Credly badges, verifiable digital credentials that employers will recognize for practical AI proficiency. The modules are available internationally and will launch in the U.S. by Aug. 1.

Pearson’s large repository of educational content has the potential to integrate AI into digital tutoring, assessment preparation, professional certification and workforce learning programs. Additionally, through its AI Literacy Modules, it provides educators curricula to teach about ethical and responsible AI practices, completing the learning experience.

Unlike some higher-growth education companies, Pearson also offers investors a more mature and financially stable business model. While it may not deliver explosive growth, it represents a potentially attractive blend of innovation and stability.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

No list of AI-related investments would be complete without Microsoft. Although education represents only one portion of Microsoft’s business, the company’s influence on the sector is substantial. Schools, universities and enterprises already rely heavily on Microsoft’s software ecosystem, including Office 365, Teams and Azure.

Over 450 million clients currently use Office 365. Microsoft’s integrated AI-powered assistant, Copilot, plays an important role in the company’s growth because it could allow Microsoft to generate much more revenue from the same service and client base already in place. Copilot has been adopted by 20 million clients, a 4.4% rate, signaling significant untapped potential but at an uncertain monetization pace.

Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI is one of the most strategic alliances in the AI space, and it continues to position it well in education technology. AI-powered assistants help students learn concepts more effectively, assist educators with lesson planning and content creation, automate administrative tasks and enhance collaboration.

Microsoft is increasingly relying on Azure to drive much of its future growth. Azure grew 40% year over year in the last quarter, and it has been maintaining that pace of 38% to 40% growth (on an annual basis) for about a year now. With OpenAI as Azure’s biggest client, Microsoft benefits from its role as the leading provider of AI infrastructure. Many educational AI applications will ultimately rely on cloud computing services and AI models that run on Azure.

Microsoft’s revenue is growing at a healthy 18% pace and AI demand is only growing. At Microsoft’s size and maturity, investors can find this an attractive, lower-risk way to gain broad exposure to the growth of AI in education.

D2L Inc. (DTOL.TO)

If there is a hidden gem in AI-powered education, it may be D2L.

D2L operates Brightspace, a leading learning management system used by schools, universities, corporations and government organizations. While the company receives far less attention than larger edtech brands, it sits in a highly strategic position within the education ecosystem.

Learning management systems generate enormous amounts of educational data. They track student progress, course completion, assessment results, engagement patterns and learning outcomes. As AI becomes more integrated into education, this data becomes increasingly valuable.

D2L has an opportunity to leverage AI across multiple areas, including personalized learning recommendations, automated grading, content creation, student engagement monitoring and predictive analytics. Institutions are increasingly seeking ways to improve outcomes while reducing administrative burdens, and AI-powered learning platforms are well positioned to meet those needs.

D2L released a study in May 2026 addressing the direction that human resources directors are trending with entry-level hiring strategies and job descriptions. The study also discusses key gaps in talent development, especially around problem-solving and communication skills among junior professionals. Much like Pearson, D2L sees a significant opportunity to fill the gap between university education and the workplace with intentional learning, while also ensuring that organizations do not create a talent gap at the altar of efficiency.

Because D2L is much smaller than many competitors, successful execution of its AI strategy could have an outsized impact on future growth.

The Bottom Line

Artificial intelligence may represent the most significant technological advancement in education since the internet. Personalized learning has the potential to reshape how knowledge is delivered and consumed. For investors seeking growth with this trend, Duolingo continues to attract significant attention. D2L may be the most overlooked stock with substantial upside potential, particularly if schools and universities seek to fill immediate talent gaps. Coursera offers leverage to workforce retraining, Pearson brings valuable educational content and assessment assets, and Microsoft provides broad AI exposure with less risk.

The future of education is increasingly personalized, data-driven and AI-powered. Investors who identify the companies best positioned to benefit from that transformation may find significant opportunities in the years ahead.

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AI in Education: 5 Stocks With Growth Potential originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.