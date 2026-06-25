Acuity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $141 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $141 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Acuity shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

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