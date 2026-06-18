Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.34 billion. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.80.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $18.72 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $17.75 billion to $18.4 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.78 to $13.90 per share.

Accenture shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 8%. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

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