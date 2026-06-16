A Complete Guide to Mortgage Rate Locks

A mortgage rate lock allows you to keep your interest rate unchanged for a set period of time, usually between…

A mortgage rate lock allows you to keep your interest rate unchanged for a set period of time, usually between when your purchase offer is accepted and when you close on your new home. Locking in your rate can help you plan more effectively for future mortgage costs, as rates can fluctuate widely while you’re under contract.

It’s difficult to predict mortgage rate trends, and no speculator can tell you exactly which direction rates are headed over the next week or month. A rate lock can mitigate the risk that rates rise unexpectedly, but it can also leave you stuck with a higher rate if market conditions change. By asking the right questions, you can determine the best time to lock your mortgage rate.

[Read: Best Mortgage Lenders]

Should You Lock In a Mortgage Rate This Month? June 2026

Whether you should lock in your interest rate right now depends entirely on where the market stands today and how near you are to closing.

Current Mortgage Rates as of June 16, 2026

— 30-year fixed: 6.55%

— 20-year fixed: 6.434%

— 15-year fixed: 5.686%

— 10-year fixed: 5.851%

— 7-year ARM: 6.641%

— 5-year ARM: 7.052%

— 3-year ARM: 8.25%

— Jumbo: 6.446%

— VA: 5.778%

— FHA: 6.125%

When to Lock in a Mortgage Rate

It’s generally a good idea to lock in your mortgage rate with your lender of choice once you’ve gone under contract on a home, since there’s no way to definitively know which direction interest rates are headed. That way, your monthly payments won’t go up if rates rise during the closing process.

“If you find a house you love and you are comfortable with the payment on the home based on today’s rates, we suggest locking that rate so you have certainty of what your payments will look like on your home loan,” says Sean Grzebin, CEO of Chase Home Lending.

While economists generally expect mortgage rates to remain elevated over the next few years, predicting mortgage rate trends is difficult. There’s always the chance that an unforeseen economic event could cause rates to drop. If rates fall while you close on your loan, a rate lock could keep you from getting a better interest rate.

Put simply, there’s no way to time your rate lock perfectly, so focus on factors within your control. Here are a few things to discuss with your lender when deciding whether to lock in a rate today.

How Soon Can You Lock in a Mortgage Rate?

Most lenders won’t let you lock in your rate until you have a signed purchase agreement with the seller for the home that’s securing the mortgage. Given the current level of rate volatility, some lenders have begun offering “lock and shop” programs that allow you to lock in a rate while you’re still searching for a home. However, this type of rate lock feature may come at an added cost — and you won’t know the final homebuying costs until you have a property address.

Is a Mortgage Rate Lock Free?

Some mortgage lenders offer short-term rate locks at no charge, which means you can avoid paying for a rate lock as long as you close within this period. But they may not be free, technically, since an initial rate lock period is typically priced into your interest rate and loan fees. Locking in your rate for a longer period, or extending your current rate lock period, usually comes at a cost. The fee for an extended rate lock is a set percentage of the total loan amount, such as 0.25% — that would be $875 on a $350,000 mortgage.

How Long Does a Mortgage Rate Lock Last?

Rate lock periods usually last between 15 and 60 days, with longer-term rate locks being more expensive. Select mortgage lenders may offer long-term rate locks that last several months, typically reserved for borrowers who are buying new construction homes with indefinite closing timelines, but you’ll likely have to pay an additional fee to lock in your rate for an extended period. Some lenders may also extend your rate lock for one or two extra days at no charge around your closing date.

What Happens If Your Rate Lock Expires Before You Close?

If your closing is delayed past your rate lock period, you may either have to pay a rate lock extension fee or your rate will reset to the current prevailing rate. Depending on why your closing is pushed back, the lender may waive the fee.

Floating Your Rate: What Happens If You Don’t Lock In a Rate?

Your lender may give you the option to bypass a rate lock, or “float” your rate. If mortgage interest rates have been trending down for the past several weeks and you expect them to drop further, you may decide to wait and lock in your rate later. But since no lender or borrower can accurately predict mortgage rate trends, you risk getting stuck with a higher rate.

How Does a Mortgage Rate Float-Down Option Work?

Some — but not all — mortgage lenders offer a float-down provision, allowing you to take advantage of lower rates if they fall during the rate lock period. Lenders charge a fee for this service, and there’s no guarantee that rates will improve over time. Float-down options may only go into effect if rates fall significantly during your rate lock period, depending on the lender.

Pros and Cons of Locking Your Mortgage Rate

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Can You Get a Lower Interest Rate After Locking In?

Let’s say you locked in a 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.75% — but over the course of closing, the mortgage rates fell significantly to 6.5%. If this happens, you have a few options:

Talk through your options with your mortgage lender. A rate lock freezes the interest rates on all available mortgage products for the day you lock in. You may be able to pay more discount points or switch to a shorter loan term (such as a 15-year mortgage instead of a 30-year mortgage) to lower your interest rate. However, these rates will still be based on the day your lock period began.

“Some lenders may allow customers to move to a lower rate if they did not select a float-down option,” says Grzebin. “Customers can ask their lender if they offer options to do this and if there are any fees associated with moving to a lower rate.”

Start over with a new lender to lock in a lower rate. You’d lose any appraisal fees you already paid to the first lender, and switching mortgage lenders would likely delay closing. Pushing back your closing date may mean losing out on your home (and your earnest money) if the seller has a strict deadline. Communicate with your real estate agent before making a decision that would nullify your purchase agreement.

Let your rate lock expire. If the seller is willing to delay closing until after your rate lock expires, you may be able to take advantage of lower rates. At this point, your lender would base your new rate on the current prevailing rate. However, there’s still a risk that rates will rise again or that the seller will refuse to extend the closing date. And some lenders may not let you relock at a lower rate anyway, Grzebin says.

[Read: Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders.]

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A Complete Guide to Mortgage Rate Locks originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/16/26: The story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.