9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Investing for the long term requires looking past the day-to-day news cycle and recognizing megatrends that last. It also involves…

Investing for the long term requires looking past the day-to-day news cycle and recognizing megatrends that last. It also involves identifying businesses that have staying power and having the patience and discipline to hold them through sometimes unnerving market cycles.

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Finding the best growth stocks for the next 10 years is easier said than done, particularly given the psychological challenges that come with riding out inevitable bear markets over that span. But research shows a buy-and-hold strategy can be one of the most effective ways to build wealth, rather than chasing fads.

The most attractive long-term growth stocks combine strong competitive advantages, consistent revenue growth and proven business models that are capable of navigating any challenges that pop up on Wall Street in the future. The following companies are certainly not sure things, but based on current dominance and future growth projections they represent some of the most compelling long-term growth opportunities for the next 10 years:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Coinbase Global Inc. (ticker: COIN) Financial services $41 billion Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Technology $80 billion First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Technology $28 billion MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Consumer discretionary $80 billion Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Technology $2.9 trillion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.9 trillion Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Technology $310 billion Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Technology $139 billion Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Industrials $111 billion

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Market value: $41 billion Sector: Financial services

Coinbase may be an odd place to start, given shares are down about 30% year to date. However, short-term volatility doesn’t negate the long-term opportunity. COIN is among the most established digital asset platforms in the U.S. and serves as a leading gateway to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. But while the stock has taken it on the chin as Bitcoin has rolled back, it’s important to understand this is an infrastructure company and not an asset manager. In other words, COIN benefits from increasing participation in digital assets and is an investment in the long-term health of the asset ecosystem rather than day-to-day pricing. And with revenue set to surge by 25% to 30% in fiscal year 2027, there’s a great chance for a rebound and a long-term run in this crypto growth stock.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Market value: $80 billion Sector: Technology

Cybersecurity and cloud networking are mission-critical infrastructure in a digital age. That makes Cloudflare’s offerings vital to the operations of almost any business. The security and networking giant has a large opportunity to expand wallet share within existing customers while continuing to win new business in the years ahead as organizations steadily migrate workloads to the cloud — including for next-gen AI applications. What’s more, the company’s recurring revenue model provides strong visibility into future performance. With expected growth rates of nearly 30% both this fiscal year and next year, NET is expanding faster than many other software companies and is a standout growth stock amid long-term digital transformation megatrends.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Market value: $28 billion Sector: Technology

First Solar is more than just an alternative energy company. It’s one of the most strategically important manufacturers in the U.S., providing rare domestic capacity outside of China’s otherwise dominant solar supply chains with a vertically integrated manufacturing model. It’s also an indirect player in the artificial intelligence revolution as demand for utility-scale solar generation continues to expand as a way to fuel growing energy demand from AI data centers. Shares can be volatile, but they’re up 52% in the past 12 months.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

Market value: $80 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

Often described as the Amazon and PayPal of Latin America rolled into one, this e-commerce leader has the market share and digital payments footprint to propel it in this important growth market. While the digital infrastructure of the U.S. and Europe is well established, Latin America continues to build out its e-commerce, payments, logistics, lending and financial services arms — and MELI is at the center of it all, with dominant positions across many of the region’s largest markets, including Brazil and Argentina. With almost 40% revenue growth projected in 2026 and another 25% in the next fiscal year, MercadoLibre is an example of a growth stock with a lot of room left to run.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Market value: $2.9 trillion Sector: Technology

The most diversified tech investment available, Microsoft combines the promise of future growth in this age of AI alongside established cloud computing, enterprise software and gaming business lines. Despite its already mammoth market value, it offers the prospect of 17% sales growth this year and next on top of a dominant current footprint. Microsoft has successfully transformed itself from a traditional productivity software provider into one of the world’s leading tech firms, with its Azure cloud platform in the No. 2 spot behind Amazon Web Services. This leadership position makes it ripe for efficiencies and supplemental growth thanks to AI services, and the deep pockets of Microsoft make it hard to bet against it in the race for digital dominance.

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Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $4.9 trillion Sector: Technology

Yeah, yeah, Nvidia feels played out to many investors after a tremendous run of almost 1,100% in the past five years. Still, Nvidia is the most important company in the tech sector for good reason, thanks to demand for accelerated computing power in AI, robotics, autonomous systems, cryptocurrency mining and other cutting-edge applications. The company has consistently expanded into new markets while maintaining leadership, and investors have bid up its shares for good reason as revenue continues to grow at phenomenal rates. Case in point: Fiscal-year 2027 features 80% revenue growth projections, showing that the best is yet to come for this high-tech standout.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market value: $310 billion Sector: Technology

While many AI names are based on long-term hopes, Palantir is one of the few software companies that is directly monetizing AI at scale right now. As for the future, however, there’s still plenty of growth thanks to government contracts, defense spending and growing enterprise adoption rates — setting up PLTR to strengthen its position even further. The company specializes in advanced data analytics and software that helps organizations make better operational decisions in complex environments. As organizations continue investing in data-driven operations and AI-enabled workflows, Palantir appears positioned to remain a major beneficiary. That’s evidenced by a stunning 75% revenue growth rate for 2026, which drops to “only” 45% or so in 2027.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Market value: $139 billion Sector: Technology

Shopify is a company that provides the core infrastructure for online commerce, which is the go-to way modern consumers expect to spend their cash. Thanks in part to trends that include cashless transactions and “omnichannel” sales models that mix brick-and-mortar with online deals, there is almost no company that can succeed without e-commerce integration in 2026. That means SHOP is a play on the broader spending infrastructure of the global economy, and it benefits regardless of which merchants or brands succeed in the decade to come. With steady growth rates of above 20% in the coming years, the company continues to onboard new customers. And with a recurring revenue model through its support and software offerings, those new customers will likely stick for the long haul.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT)

Market value: $111 billion Sector: Industrials

A “second-order” investment on AI, Vertiv provides the critical infrastructure that powers modern data centers, including cooling systems, power management equipment and related technologies. That means Vertiv benefits from AI spending without competing directly in semiconductors or in proprietary software models like ChatGPT, Copilot or Claude. As organizations continue investing in AI, cloud computing and digital infrastructure, Vertiv stands out as a compelling indirect way to participate in one of the most transformative technology trends of the decade. With five-year returns that rival red-hot chipmaker Nvidia, this is decidedly more than a sleepy industrial stock with HVAC expertise. And looking forward, revenue expansion is predicted at rates of 25% to 30% for the next few years — hinting there is more growth to come.

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9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/11/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.