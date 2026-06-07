7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint. And one of the most important lessons investors can learn, particularly those approaching…

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint. And one of the most important lessons investors can learn, particularly those approaching retirement, is to look past the day-to-day headlines and focus on long-term success.

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Predicting the ups and downs of the stock market is a huge challenge even for Wall Street experts. But one thing that consistently rewards patient investors is a buy-and-hold strategy over years and decades rather than swing trades that last only a few months. In one famous example, Warren Buffett famously wagered $1 million that a basic S&P 500 index fund would beat a collection of hedge funds over a decade of results — and he won decisively.

If you’re confused or stressed by the current marketplace, keep this in mind. And if you’re looking for long-term ETFs to buy and hold, start with the following list of seven established and diversified options:

ETF Expense ratio 10-year return Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) 0.03% 15.5% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 0.04% 13.2% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) 0.18% 18.2% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) 0.03% 11.4% Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) 0.05% 10.1% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 0.03% 1.6% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) 0.25% 12.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

If there is a single ETF that could serve as the foundation of a retirement portfolio, VOO would be near the top of the list. This fund tracks the S&P 500, providing exposure to 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. Investors gain access to many of the world’s most successful businesses, including technology leaders like Apple Inc. (AAPL), healthcare giants like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). Rather than trying to identify the next winning stock, investors own a broad slice of the American economy in this low-cost index fund.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Many investors approaching retirement begin to place a greater emphasis on income. That’s where VIG stands out. The fund only provides a payout of 1.5% at present, which is admittedly lower than some high-yielding stocks, but that’s because it focuses on companies with a long history of consistently increasing their dividend payments over time. Companies that can raise dividends year after year tend to have durable business models, strong balance sheets and dependable cash flow. The portfolio includes about 330 large-cap companies, including chipmaker Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Big Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM).

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

While income and stability are important later in life, growth still matters. After all, while you may stop working at 65 you could live another 20 or 30 years if you’re lucky. That means making sure your money keeps working for you even if you’re no longer heading into the office. IWF starts with the 1,000 largest U.S. companies and then whittles it down to about 390 companies with the strongest growth characteristics. The result is a portfolio heavily weighted toward innovative businesses in technology, with more than half of all assets allocated to that sector via stocks like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Apple and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). While this creates a bit of bias, investors who want additional growth exposure may find IWF an attractive option as a long-term ETF to buy and hold.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Large companies dominate most investors’ portfolios, but smaller companies deserve consideration as well, particularly if you have a long time horizon for your portfolio. After all, today’s startups could be tomorrow’s market leaders. While individual small companies can be risky, owning hundreds or even thousands of them through a diversified ETF significantly reduces company-specific risk. SCHA provides exposure to roughly 1,700 small-cap U.S. companies across a wide range of industries. These businesses generally have more room to grow than mature large-cap corporations, which can create attractive long-term opportunities.

[Read: 7 Smart ETFs for Low-Risk Investors]

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

One of the biggest mistakes investors can make is assuming that all future opportunities will come from only within the U.S. After all, many overseas markets have been booming in 2026, including Asian markets like Korea and Japan that have both handily outperformed the U.S. lately. VXUS provides exposure to thousands of companies located outside the U.S., including businesses in developed markets such as Japan and the U.K. as well as emerging markets around the world. The fund includes many globally recognized companies that U.S.-focused investors might otherwise miss. More importantly, it helps reduce concentration risk by ensuring your portfolio isn’t entirely dependent on one country’s economy.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Stocks may drive long-term growth, but bonds play an equally important role for many retirees. As investors transition from accumulating wealth to preserving and spending it, portfolio stability becomes increasingly valuable. Bonds can help reduce volatility, provide predictable income and serve as a buffer during stock market downturns. BND offers exposure to a broad collection of investment-grade bonds, including U.S. Treasurys, corporate debt and mortgage-backed securities. The fund owns more than 17,000 individual bonds, creating extensive diversification within the fixed-income portion of a portfolio. It also yields about 4.5% at present, providing a generous stream of income with lower risk than common stocks.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Gold is often overlooked during strong stock market rallies, but it can play an important supporting role in a retirement portfolio. Unlike stocks and bonds, gold tends to respond differently to economic conditions. It has historically served as a hedge against inflation, currency weakness and periods of market uncertainty. The purpose of owning gold isn’t necessarily to maximize returns but to diversify into other assets and reduce overall portfolio risk. Admittedly, most investors probably don’t need a large allocation and should never be 100% in gold (or any other asset). However, a modest position can provide additional diversification and peace of mind over the long haul.

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7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/18/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.