7 Best Fidelity ETFs to Buy Now

Fidelity manages 33 active equity exchange-traded funds, 18 fixed-income ETFs, 13 equity factor ETFs, five passive thematic ETFs and 11…

Fidelity manages 33 active equity exchange-traded funds, 18 fixed-income ETFs, 13 equity factor ETFs, five passive thematic ETFs and 11 passive equity sector ETFs.

All of that means investors have plenty of choices when it comes to selecting investments from this particular fund family. Some of its ETFs track a broad market index, such as the Nasdaq composite or a sector index. Others are actively managed; according to Fidelity, in the first quarter of 2026, 38% of incoming portfolios had an allocation to active ETFs.

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Many of these active ETFs track a theme, such as the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (ticker: FBCG), which is concentrated in mega-cap tech names.

Get the Basics Down First

When it comes to investing in sector or thematic ETFs as a whole, most investors would benefit from mastering the basics before chasing specialized opportunities, says Steven Crane, financial planner at Financial Legacy Builders in Fairborn, Ohio.

“Broad diversification, low costs, disciplined savings and long-term investing still solve the vast majority of financial problems,” he says. “Sector and thematic funds can have a place, but they should typically represent a small portion of a portfolio rather than the foundation of one.”

Too often, he adds, investors buy thematic funds because they are excited about a story, not because they fit into a thoughtful financial plan. With that in mind, here are seven Fidelity ETFs representing different strategies, sectors and asset classes for investors to consider:

Fidelity ETF Expense Ratio 30-Day SEC Yield Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) 0.36% 4.7% Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) 0.25% 0% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) 0.084% 0.3% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) 0.21% 0.3% Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) 0.15% 2.7% Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) 0.36% 4.2% Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) 0.57% 0.04%

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Fidelity Total Bond ETF, with about $26 billion in assets, is an actively managed core bond fund that consists of 80% investment-grade debt and 20% non-investment grade. It’s that latter component that gives it the ability to outperform its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Manager Ford O’Neil has helmed the fund since its 2014 inception.

This ETF has a three-year annualized return of 4.8%, with a 30-day SEC yield of 4.7%. Its expense ratio is 0.36%.

“FBND is a core fixed-income holding I use with clients who want broad bond exposure without building a ladder themselves,” says Jeff Judge, a certified financial planner (CFP) and managing partner at Chesapeake Financial Planners in Forest Hill, Maryland.

“The expense ratio is low and the diversification across Treasurys, corporates and securitized debt is reasonable. It isn’t a high-conviction bet; it’s ballast,” he adds.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC)

This spot Bitcoin ETF was launched in early 2024. Its expense ratio is 0.25%.

Investors should keep in mind that this is a volatile asset. In fact, Fidelity posts a warning label for would-be investors: “This product is for investors with a high risk tolerance. It invests in a single asset, Bitcoin, which is highly volatile and can become illiquid at any time, and can result in significant or complete loss of investment.”

Bitcoin belongs in a speculative sleeve, if it belongs in a portfolio at all, Judge says. He adds that a Bitcoin sleeve should be small.

“I’ve had clients in their late 50s ask me about this,” he says. “My answer is usually the same: what’s your thesis, and what happens to your plan if it goes to zero? For younger accumulators with genuine conviction and long time horizons, I can construct a case for a small allocation. For someone three years from retirement, I can’t.”

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Investors may be more familiar with another tech index ETF, the 72-stock State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK).

The core difference comes down to breadth and concentration. Fidelity’s FTEC tracks the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, giving it nearly four times as many stocks as XLK. It includes more than 300 companies across all market caps.

FTEC’s expense ratio is 0.084%. It’s up 27.8% year to date, which is impressive although that’s lagging the XLK ETF’s return. However, it can outperform if stocks other than large-cap domestic techs lead. For example, FTEC outpaced XLK in 2024.

“FTEC is a compelling option for investors seeking broad exposure to the technology sector at a very low cost,” says Brady Lochte, financial advisor at Axon Capital Management in Georgetown, Texas. “The fund provides diversified access to many of the companies benefiting from long-term trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductor innovation and digital infrastructure.”

Although the fund is concentrated in a handful of mega-cap technology companies, “that concentration reflects where much of the sector’s earnings power and innovation currently resides,” he adds. “For investors with a long time horizon, FTEC can serve as an efficient way to gain exposure to some of the most important growth drivers in the global economy.”

[Read: QQQ vs. QQQM: What’s the Difference?]

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)

This ETF tracks the entire Nasdaq composite index, so it’s different in composition from the more familiar and much bigger Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index of the 100 largest Nasdaq stocks.

ONEQ has 1,026 holdings and a 0.21% expense ratio. The fund closely mirrors its benchmark, posting a one-year return of 36.6% (net asset value) against the benchmark’s 32.7%.

QQQ and ONEQ overlap on most top names, including Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

However, QQQ leans harder into chipmakers, with Micron Technology Inc. (MU) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) both landing in its top 10.

One big difference between the two ETFs: ONEQ added SpaceX (SPCX) immediately after its June 12 initial public offering. It was able to do that because the Nasdaq composite includes new listings on an ongoing basis, while QQQ operates under different inclusion rules and hasn’t added it yet.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF invests in large and midsize companies that pay solid, growing dividends. It costs just 0.15% a year to own and holds $8.5 billion in assets.

According to Fidelity, “Companies are evaluated on three dividend characteristics: dividend yield, payout ratio and dividend growth.”

Unlike many dividend funds that lean into traditional income-producing sectors such as utilities, consumer staples and real estate, this fund holds a nearly 30% stake in tech. Its largest positions are Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). The ETF’s 30-day SEC yield is 2.7%.

Judge points out that this ETF may not be as conservative as some investors expect from a dividend fund. The composition can change dramatically after a reconstitution, as occurred this year, when a tilt toward energy was replaced with a tilt toward tech.

“I’ve had clients think they own a conservative equity fund because it pays a dividend, then look at the holdings and realize it’s more cyclical than they thought,” he says.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF is an actively managed bond fund that mostly buys mortgage-backed securities, the kind of debt backed by home loans. It holds $4.4 billion across 1,080 different bonds and costs 0.36% a year to own.

Most of its money sits in government-backed mortgage bonds, which makes it relatively safe, with smaller slices in commercial mortgage debt and other asset-backed loans.

The fund trades frequently, which is typical for this type of strategy, as managers roll positions to manage interest rate risk. That means an extremely high turnover rate is to be expected.

This ETF is best suited for income-focused investors deliberately adding mortgage-backed exposure to diversify. It’s not well-suited to most investors seeking simple, low-maintenance bond holdings, which are the backbone of the fixed-income portion of a balanced portfolio. For that reason, mostly banks and institutions own this fund, for regulatory capital and liquidity purposes. It currently pays a 4.2% yield.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG)

This is an actively managed fund that bets on big, well-known companies expected to grow earnings faster than the broad market’s consensus.

It’s heavily weighted toward tech, plus a mix of consumer and communication stocks, with Nvidia, Apple and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) among its top holdings. Unlike most ETFs, it doesn’t show its full holdings daily, which can mean wider price swings between what you pay and what it’s actually worth.

This fund is benchmarked to the Russell 1000 Growth Index. In the first quarter, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) was the ETF’s biggest contributor relative to the benchmark. Lumentum has returned 130.6% year to date, although it’s been correcting in the past two months.

“FBCG gives investors exposure to large, established growth companies that have historically driven much of the market’s performance,” Crane says.

“The potential upside is attractive, but investors should remember that growth investing often comes with periods of significant underperformance when market leadership changes,” he adds. “I generally view funds like this as a complement to a broader portfolio rather than a complete investment solution on their own.”

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7 Best Fidelity ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/22/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.