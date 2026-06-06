6 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in 2026

Robotics companies have converted the pages of science fiction books into real life, as artificial intelligence-powered humanoid machines are in…

Robotics companies have converted the pages of science fiction books into real life, as artificial intelligence-powered humanoid machines are in the early stages of development. Robots patrol warehouses in the meantime, autonomous vehicles continue to drive more passengers, and drones are the military technology of the future.

The industry is growing quickly and has a high ceiling, which can translate into significant long-term gains for patient investors. Advances in artificial intelligence technology have made it easier to create effective robots. At any given moment, robots are the least sophisticated they will ever be. The technology will continue to get better and revolutionize many industries.

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Here are some of the robotics stocks that are leading the charge and can generate long-term returns for investors:

Stock Robotics focus Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) Digital infrastructure for robot fleets Symbotic Inc. (SYM) AI-powered supply chain robots Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud infrastructure, Waymo robotaxis Iren Ltd. (IREN) Advanced AI data center infrastructure Nebius Group NV (NBIS) AI data centers, self-driving cars Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Agentic commerce

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia’s AI chips are the foundation for robotics and other AI innovations. These chips help robots process and act upon large datasets, and Big Tech can’t seem to get enough of them. Nvidia posted 65% year-over-year revenue growth in its full-year fiscal 2026, which ended on Jan. 25.

The company followed up that year with higher revenue growth rates in fiscal 2027, showing that the fundamental momentum isn’t over yet. Q1 FY27 sales came in 85% higher compared to the same period last year, and projected Q2 FY27 revenue suggests an 11.5% sequential boost.

While Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) also create top AI chips, Nvidia commands the lion’s share of the market. Despite all of the talk about AI, it’s still a fast-growing industry. Grand View Research projects a 30.6% compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, for the AI market from now until 2033, and Nvidia should grow at a faster rate throughout that timeframe.

Nvidia isn’t just positioned to grow based on its AI chips; it also has a robotics division that is gaining momentum. For instance, Nvidia’s “Mega” Omniverse Blueprint already enables the digital infrastructure for robot fleets. Developers can use this platform to build, train and deploy robots.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Symbotic creates robots that patrol the warehouses of Walmart Inc. (WMT), Target Corp. (TGT), Albertsons Cos. Inc. (ACI) and other retail giants. Its robots enable higher productivity in logistics and enhance margins for big customers. A multiyear partnership with Walmart acts as a solid financial foundation that contributed to a 23% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2 FY26.

The company also recently became profitable, which should help the stock break out of its recent funk. The stock presents itself as a buy-the-dip opportunity rather than one with strong, recent momentum.

Symbotic CFO Izzy Martins told investors to expect “enhanced profitability” in the quarters ahead. Symbotic CEO Rick Cohen’s commentary in the Q2 FY26 press release suggested that current users may expand their agreements since “customers across several verticals are now realizing tangible value from (Symbotic’s) end-to-end automation systems.”

Grand View’s data supports this enthusiasm. The warehouse robotics market is projected to maintain a 19.6% CAGR from now until 2030. Symbotic is poised to capture a large portion of that market and has a strong head start with its top-tier customers.

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Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet still makes most of its revenue from online advertising, but robotics has silently become a key part of its business. Google Cloud’s computing power allows robots to come to life and perform at their best, and once customers start using Google Cloud, they typically stick around for years. Switching to another cloud provider takes too much time while being quite costly, so many businesses stay put.

That part of the business has received accelerating demand for multiple quarters, but the cloud platform’s 63% year-over-year revenue surge in its first quarter caught many bulls by surprise, in a good way. Google Cloud’s operating profits also more than tripled year over year, while overall revenue increased by 22%. Its AI workspace platform, Gemini Enterprise, saw a 40% sequential boost in the number of paid monthly active users in Q1.

Alphabet doesn’t just provide the foundation for companies that want to build robots. The company is also leading the charge in autonomous vehicles, with Waymo surpassing 500,000 fully autonomous rides per week.

Google’s parent company has an excellent combination of growing, profitable business segments and smaller ventures that are currently burning cash but can become long-term winners. Alphabet generates enough capital to pursue moonshot opportunities, and that’s part of the reason shares have more than doubled over the past year.

Iren Ltd. (IREN)

Robots can perform many tasks autonomously, but to work efficiently, they have to consume a lot of energy. For instance, a single ChatGPT search uses roughly 10 times as much energy as a regular Google search. (That’s not to mention Gemini, Grok and other language models.) Humanoid robots and other innovations will also require energy, and that’s where Iren comes into the picture.

Iren is a Bitcoin miner that has recently pivoted to AI infrastructure. The company produces AI data centers at scale, which are more advanced than traditional data centers. It closed out 2025 with 2.9 gigawatts of energy and doubled that capacity in less than six months. Iren still has to convert its gigawatts into recurring revenue, but its existing deals demonstrate how lucrative it can be.

Big Tech companies have been scrambling to make deals with crypto miners that have pivoted into AI data center firms, and Iren landed a Microsoft contract worth $9.7 billion in late 2025 to deploy AI cloud infrastructure. Iren also recently announced a five-year, $3.4 billion deal with Nvidia for 60 megawatts of Iren’s existing data centers at its Childress, Texas, location.

The Nvidia deal represents an average price of $11.3 million per year for each megawatt. Applying that same rate across Iren’s 5.8-gigawatt portfolio results in more than $65 billion in annual recurring revenue. It will take Iren multiple years to build all of its AI data centers and secure customers for each megawatt, but the long-term compounding potential is there. Soaring AI investments and energy consumption may help companies like Iren trade at a premium.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS)

Nebius is another company that has pivoted into AI data centers, with its own big deal with Microsoft in place and a separate autonomous vehicle stake. The deal with Microsoft involves tapping into 300 megawatts of energy that will fuel the tech giant’s AI ambitions. The five-year contract nets $17.4 billion for Nebius, with the possibility to increase to a $19.4 billion contract in exchange for more megawatts.

Nebius aims to have 2.5 gigawatts of power by the end of 2026, which means it could make plenty more deals like the Microsoft arrangement. Thanks to strong demand, that power level is more than double its previous guidance. The company also does full-stack infrastructure, which means it provides hardware and software, such as cloud platforms and developer tools.

Nebius also has exposure to autonomous vehicles through its large stake in Avride, a company that develops technology for self-driving cars and delivery robots. It announced its acquisition of Eigen AI, a leading inference and model optimization company, on June 10.

NBIS shares are up 217% year to date, so investors may want to wait for a lower entry point.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV)

This one is more of a pure-play AI and software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, focused entirely on digital retail and e-commerce. Though it doesn’t program physical robots, Rezolve AI specializes in agentic commerce and serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers globally, compared to a little over 50 enterprise customers just a year ago. Some experts believe agentic commerce will provide the infrastructure that supports the required identity verification, consent flows and procedures that will ultimately allow machines (or software agents) to interact, purchase and execute autonomously.

Agentic commerce aims to reshape how people buy products for now, with Rezolve AI CEO Daniel Wagner calling it a “$30 trillion global retail revolution.” Leadership believes in the company based on recent moves to authorize up to $300 million in stock buybacks. Wagner told investors that they believe “the current market valuation materially undervalues Rezolve AI” and are willing to put their capital on the line.

The company has been growing like a weed, with Q1 2026 revenue exceeding full-year 2025 sales. Rezolve AI also expects to generate $360 million in revenue this year, which would be a 7.5x year-over-year increase.

Rezolve AI generates recurring revenue from each of its customers, which makes growth and scalability more predictable. The stock still has a market cap around $1 billion, so a $360 million revenue target results in a price-to-sales ratio of about 3. Rezolve AI’s annual recurring revenue will be higher than the $360 million figure by the end of the year, which suggests it will earn even more in 2027 than it will bring in this year.

Rezolve’s stock has traded like a roller coaster but is up by almost 30% over the past 12 months. It’s the type of stock that can go on a monumental rally quickly, based on its shares more than doubling last year from the end of August to mid-September.

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6 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/17/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.