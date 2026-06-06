6 Best Elon Musk Investments to Buy

Elon Musk is history’s wealthiest man, but he has also been a divisive figure in business and politics. Musk has…

Elon Musk is history’s wealthiest man, but he has also been a divisive figure in business and politics. Musk has an incredible track record of capitalizing and growing multiple businesses, including Tesla (ticker: TSLA), SpaceX (SPCX) and xAI. He is also noteworthy for pursuing large-scale initiatives that could eventually benefit all of mankind, including electric vehicles, affordable humanoid robots and colonization of Mars.

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However, Musk’s critics point out that his companies rarely deliver on goals, timelines and pledges. Musk has also regularly made polarizing political statements and has repeatedly spread misinformation and conspiracy theories online. He has also demonstrated questionable ethics at times, such as his fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 over Musk’s false claim that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The Jeffrey Epstein files also contain emails from Musk attempting to schedule a visit to Epstein’s island in 2012 and 2013.

Regardless of what people feel about Musk personally, there’s no question he has a skill for making money. In fact, the recent SpaceX initial public offering officially made Musk the world’s first trillionaire. For investors looking to bet on Musk in the future, here are six stocks that are financially tied to Musk and his companies:

— Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (ticker: SPCX)

— Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

— Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— EchoStar Corp. (SATS)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX)

The most obvious Elon Musk investment is Space Exploration Technologies, an aerospace company that specializes in reusable rocket technology and regularly deploys commercial satellites and NASA crews using its Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX is also the parent company of satellite telecommunications subsidiary Starlink Services and artificial intelligence

and social media company xAI. xAI includes the X platform (formerly Twitter) and its Grok AI model and data centers.

In addition to its current rocket business, SpaceX is also working to develop Starship, a massive reusable spacecraft that is designed for missions to the moon and ultimately to Mars. Starlink’s satellite cluster generates revenue by providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access across the globe, even in remote areas.

Musk is SpaceX’s CEO and he controls more than 40% of its stock and 80% of its voting rights. In that sense, an investment in SpaceX is very much a bet on Musk. Some experts have even speculated that SpaceX will eventually merge with Tesla, creating a Musk supercompany.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is Musk’s $1.2 trillion electric vehicle and technology company. Musk serves as CEO of Tesla and owns about 13% of Tesla’s stock.

In the past decade, Tesla has come to dominate the U.S. EV market. However, competition in the global market is rising, and China’s BYD surpassed Tesla as the world’s top EV seller in 2025. Tesla also reported falling revenue and net income in 2025, and recently announced it would be scrapping its Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla’s robotaxi service, which launched in Austin, Texas, in June 2025, has struggled with expansion and performance. Musk has also touted the company’s Optimus humanoid robots as the next potential growth catalyst for Tesla, but he recently said Optimus will not have a “massive impact” until 2029.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein is one of the experts anticipating Tesla and SpaceX could eventually merge.

“We think SpaceX going public may lead to less regulatory scrutiny if Tesla were to acquire SpaceX in the future as shareholders of both companies could vote on the deal. Further, Musk has said in the past he sees Tesla, SpaceX and xAI’s businesses converging in the future, so we think a future deal could still occur,” Goldstein says.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after President Donald Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. In December 2025, Trump Media announced a surprising $6 billion merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies, making Trump Media one of the only publicly traded fusion companies.

Musk hasn’t disclosed any investments in Trump Media & Technology directly, but his consistent backing of Trump and personal relationship with the president suggest there may be a close correlation between Musk’s success and Trump’s. In addition to spending $288 million to back Trump and other Republican candidates in 2024, Musk quipped in a 2024 interview that he would face a potential prison sentence if Trump were to lose the election.

[Read: Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the GOP Nominee]

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube patent company Alphabet is positioned to benefit from Musk’s successes (and potential failures) in multiple ways.

First, X has a partnership with Google to “market X’s own services and serve ads on behalf of X advertisers, including through the delivery of interest-based ads.” Therefore, the more users and engagement X gets on its platform, the more money Google stands to make from the partnership.

Second, Google is one of the largest investors in SpaceX. Google invested around $900 million in a 7% ownership stake in SpaceX back in 2015. That stake now stands at about 6.1% and was valued at more than $80 billion at SpaceX’s IPO price.

Just prior to SpaceX’s IPO, Alphabet also inked a questionable deal with SpaceX that involves Alphabet paying SpaceX $920 million per month to rent 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and other components between October 2026 and June 2029. Critics of the deal have raised eyebrows about its timing, the fact that Alphabet has a financial interest in supporting SpaceX’s IPO valuation and the fact that the deal has a 90-day cancellation window.

“GOOG’s full-stack AI strategy from proprietary [Tensor Processing Units] to Gemini models creates differentiated competitive moats,” CFRA analyst Angelo Zino says.

“Our [earnings per share] estimates are $14.25 for 2026 and $14.09 for 2027, with 2026 benefiting from unrealized asset gains (6%-7% SpaceX stake, 10%+ Anthropic).”

EchoStar Corp. (SATS)

EchoStar is a global provider of networking, integrated communication and television entertainment services and is the parent company of brands such as Sling TV, DISH TV and Boost Mobile. EchoStar’s major exposure to Musk came in 2025 when the company agreed to sell billions of dollars of wireless spectrum to SpaceX in exchange for a roughly 3% stake in the space exploration giant. At SpaceX’s IPO price, that stake was worth about $35 billion. Finally, EchoStar has a deal with SpaceX that grants Boost Mobile subscribers access to SpaceX’s Starlink direct-to-cell services.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and mobile processors used in personal computers, tablets, smartphones, workstations, data centers and other applications. Nvidia is a market leader in AI chips, and the stock has been one of the best performing investments in the entire stock market in the past 15 years.

Nvidia also has several business dealings with Musk companies. Nvidia participated in a $6 billion fundraising round for xAI in December 2024. In January 2026, Nvidia participated in another $20 billion xAI fundraising round. xAI also uses hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s AI chips in its Colossus AI supercomputer.

In addition, Musk recently said Tesla will have spent about $10 billion cumulatively on Nvidia hardware by the end of 2026.

“Even as this growing pie attracts large and small competitors, we expect Nvidia to remain the linchpin of the generative AI industry,” Argus analyst Jim Kelleher says.

“In particular, as [large language model] training and generative AI give way to inference and agentic and physical AI, we look for Nvidia to actually accelerate its revenue growth from already eye-opening levels and drive continued margin expansion and EPS growth,” Kelleher says.

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6 Best Elon Musk Investments to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.