5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many…

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many of them are. Low share prices can reflect weak balance sheets, unproven business models or companies that have yet to earn investor trust. But that doesn’t mean investors should write off the entire category.

“Many of the names that we own were once $5 stocks,” says Chris Retzler, portfolio manager of the Needham Small Cap Growth Fund (ticker: NESGX). “That is not a bad place to be starting for value investors who are willing to do a lot of homework.”

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Low-Priced Stocks: Opportunity or Value Trap?

The key is knowing the difference between a low-priced stock and a low-quality business. A company trading under $5 may be an early-stage growth story or a turnaround candidate, or it may be a value trap with little path to profitability.

This distinction matters even more in 2026. Mega-cap technology stocks still dominate the market conversation, but the artificial intelligence buildout is pushing capital spending into data centers, power infrastructure, memory chips and other parts of the supply chain. AI-related capital spending is estimated to reach roughly $765 billion in 2026 and $7.6 trillion between 2026 and 2031, according to Goldman Sachs research.

For smaller suppliers, that spending can create opportunity. Retzler says the bull market is beginning to broaden as some of the largest companies move beyond buybacks and dividends and start putting more capital to work in their businesses. “One company’s capital expenditure can become another company’s revenue source,” he says.

This can benefit smaller suppliers tied to areas such as semiconductors, computer memory, rare earth materials, optical components, power infrastructure, data centers and military modernization, Retzler says. He has not seen tech management teams this excited about their opportunities in years, particularly as supply-chain bottlenecks, reshoring and defense spending create new demand.

He also points to healthier equity capital markets and improving merger-and-acquisition activity as signs the environment for smaller companies may be improving.

How to Evaluate Cheap Stocks Under $5

Still, investors shouldn’t confuse opportunity with easy money. Low-priced stocks can move fast in both directions, and momentum can push prices beyond what the fundamentals justify. “You need to be price disciplined in your purchases,” Retzler says.

Before buying, he recommends looking closely at the strength of the board of directors and management team. That includes insider ownership, open-market stock purchases, end-market demand, access to capital and the experience of individual board members.

Investors should also look for a diverse mix of corporate, operational, legal and transactional expertise. If the company operates globally, Retzler says, its board should include international experience to help navigate cross-border business. If the company was venture-backed, investors can also review the track record of the venture capitalists that helped bring it public.

Finally, vet not just the industry the company is in, but also the industries it serves. The best cheap stocks are not just low-priced; they have credible leadership, access to capital and a realistic path to benefit from larger spending trends.

With all of this in mind, here are five cheap stocks under $5 that merit a closer look:

STOCK MARKET CAPITALIZATION YEAR-TO-DATE RETURN AS OF JUNE 11 Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) $232.1 million 55.6% Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) $271.3 million 39.0% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) $142.7 million -13.2% Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) $259.9 million -16.1% Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) $374.3 million 39.8%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)

Valens Semiconductor is one of those small-cap chip companies operating behind the scenes of some very big technology trends. The company develops high-speed-connectivity chips used in audio-video and automotive applications like advanced driver-assistance systems.

The automotive angle is perhaps its strongest right now. In February 2026, the company partnered with global automotive camera supplier MCNEX to launch automotive-grade cameras powered by Valens’ chipsets. Valens’ first-quarter 2026 results were also promising. It reported $16.9 million in revenue for the quarter, exceeding guidance, with a healthy increase in automotive revenue for the quarter.

Valens’ niche looks increasingly relevant as vehicles become more sensor- and data-heavy, but brace yourself for a bumpy ride with this small-cap semiconductor stock.

[Read: 7 Best Utility Stocks to Buy for Dividends]

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Ceragon Networks develops 5G wireless transport systems used by public safety organizations, utility and energy companies, government agencies and more. In plain English, Ceragon helps customers move data faster. That becomes increasingly important as AI workloads and edge computing continue to expand.

In April 2026, Ceragon highlighted roughly $10 million in recent private-network contracts across utilities, mining, defense and public sector markets. These contracts are expected to add about $7.4 million to 2026 revenue. First-quarter 2026 revenue fell 4.1% year over year, but gross margin improved. GAAP operating income also leapt to $2.1 million from an operating loss a year earlier. That makes it a more established infrastructure play than many sub-$5 tech stocks.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

For a military modernization angle under $5 per share, take a look at Comtech Telecommunications. The communications technology company provides satellite and space communications, terrestrial network systems, next-generation 911 technology and emergency services and cloud capabilities for companies and governments around the globe.

In March, Comtech delivered the first Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multicarrier (EDIM) modems to the U.S. Army under a $48.6 million contract. The program is designed to replace aging military modems used by Army, Navy and Air Force operators with advanced, software-defined platforms.

The company just reported its fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2026. While it’s still not consistently profitable, this suggests it’s on the right path.

Vuzix Corp. (VUZI)

Vuzix is also a military modernization play, but with a slightly broader scope. The company develops AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality (AR) tech used by defense, medical, security, enterprise and consumer markets.

Its defense angle is becoming more visible: In April 2026, it shipped a six-figure order for waveguide-based AR display systems from a major defense customer. Later that month, it received another six-figure development order from a tier-one aerospace defense supplier for a next-generation military display system.

That said, it’s still a speculative play. First-quarter 2026 revenue fell 12% year over year due to lower product sales. Still, its quarterly net loss narrowed to $7.1 million from $8.6 million in the same quarter last year. So for an optical components play under $5 per share, keep an eye on Vuzix.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

This tiny space and defense technology company builds satellites and space hardware and sells AI-powered data and mission services.

In its first-quarter update, Sidus said it delivered initial high-resolution imagery from its AI-enabled Earth observation satellite LizzieSat-3. The company also finalized flight-ready configurations for next-generation systems LizzieSat-4 and LizzieSat-5. Revenue rose 51% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, to $359,000, but the business is still very early-stage and reported a $5.2 million net loss. That’s $1.2 million less than the net loss in the first quarter of 2025, though.

If you’re willing to bet on the future of space tech and can wait for the profit tides to turn, this cheap stock is worth considering.

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5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/12/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.