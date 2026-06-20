20 Largest Credit Unions in America

Credit unions are different from banks as they operate as not-for-profit organizations and require a membership to use their services.…

Credit unions are different from banks as they operate as not-for-profit organizations and require a membership to use their services. While credit unions tend to be smaller than banks, they can offer unique products to their millions of members across the country.

Read on to learn more about the 20 biggest credit unions in America by asset size, based on data from the National Credit Union Administration from the first quarter of 2026.

[See: Best Credit Unions — June 2026]

1. Navy Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union is the largest national credit union in terms of both assets and membership. Based out of Vienna, Virginia, Navy Federal provides a wide range of financial products to a vast membership of active and former members of the armed forces and their families. Read the complete review of Navy Federal Credit Union.

— Assets: $203.6 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Roughly over 330 across 30 states and Washington D.C.

— Members: Over 15.3 million

— Who Can Join: Active duty, retired and veteran military personnel along with their family members can apply. Department of Defense civilian personnel are also eligible.

2. State Employees’ Credit Union

State Employees’ Credit Union has served its membership base of North Carolina state employees and their families since 1937. It offers an array of financial products including deposit accounts, investment accounts, youth accounts and a wide variety of loans. Read the complete review of State Employees’ Credit Union

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— Assets: $59.7 billion

— ATMs: Over 1,100

— Branches: 275 in North Carolina

— Members: Over 2.9 million

— Who Can Join: State employees of North Carolina and federal agencies or departments and their immediate family members

3. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of California. Founded in 1934, SchoolsFirst FCU is headquartered in Tustin, California. It offers an array of common financial products and services to its member base of California school employees and their families.

— Assets: $36.7 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 70 in California

— Members: Over 1.5 million

— Who Can Join: Current or retired employees of eligible schools or businesses in California and their immediate family members can apply. Student teachers in eligible programs may also be able to join.

4. Boeing Employees Credit Union

Boeing Employees Credit Union was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington. It offers a full range of services and products including everyday banking, various personal and business loans and investment planning.

— Assets: $30 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 60 branches in Washington and South Carolina plus 5,000 shared branch locations

— Members: Over 1.5 million

— Who Can Join: Residents of Washington and select counties of Oregon and Idaho, employees of Boeing or other credit unions can apply. Others can join through donations to partner organizations.

5. PenFed Credit Union

Pentagon Federal Credit Union, also known as PenFed, was established in 1935 as the War Department Federal Credit Union. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to its members. PenFed also provides several avenues of membership eligibility. Read the complete review of PenFed Credit Union

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— Assets: $29.3 billion

— ATMs: Over 85,000 as part of Allpoint and CO-OP networks

— Branches: 50 in 12 states and Washington D.C.

— Members: Over 2.7 million

— Who Can Join: Anyone can join by opening a savings account with a minimum deposit of $5.

[See: 10 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of June 2026: Up to 4.10%]

6. First Technology Federal Credit Union

First Technology Federal Credit Union, commonly referred to as First Tech, was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. It offers personal and business deposit accounts. Read the complete review of First Technology Federal Credit Union. It merged with Digital Federal Credit Union in January, 2026.

— Assets: $28.5 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 60 in eight states plus more than 5,600 shared branch locations

— Members: Over 1.8 million

— Who Can Join: Employees of partner companies in the tech field or the state of Oregon or Massachusetts can apply. You can also become eligible by becoming a member of the Computer History Museum for $5.

7. America First Credit Union

America First Credit Union was founded in a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1939. Today, it is one of the largest credit unions in the country offering a range of products including checking, savings, loans and several other financial accounts. Read the complete review of America First

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— Assets: $24.7 billion

— ATMs: Over 36,000 including CO-OP network

— Branches: 116 in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada plus 5,000 shared branch locations

— Members: Over 1.5 million

— Who Can Join: Residents of select counties of Utah, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Washington can apply. Owners and employees of the Utah food industry are also eligible.

8. Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union was established in the 1930s and is headquartered in Sandy, Utah. It offers a full selection of financial products and services for individuals and businesses. Read the complete review of Mountain America Credit Union

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— Assets: $22.6 billion

— ATMs: Over 50,000 including CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 100 in Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Nevada

— Members: Over 1.4 million

— Who Can Join: Residents of certain counties in Utah as well as members who work for certain companies

9. Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union was established in 1933 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. It offers a range of services and products including checking and savings accounts, home loans and investment planning.

— Assets: $21.7 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 70 throughout California

— Members: 1.2 million

— Who Can Join: All California residents or workers as well as select non-California employee groups

10. Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. It is the largest credit union based in Florida, offering a full range of financial services and products for people and businesses. Read the complete review of Suncoast Credit Union

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— Assets: $20.5 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 including CO-OP network

— Branches: 80 across Florida

— Members: Over 1.3 million

— Who Can Join: Anyone who lives, works, studies or worships in the Florida counties served by Suncoast

11. Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is one of the largest online-only credit unions in the country. It was originally founded in 1935 to serve United Airlines employees. Alliant provides a wide array of personal financial products including checking and savings accounts, and home and auto loans. Read the complete review of Alliant Credit Union

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— Assets: $19.6 billion

— ATMs: Over 80,000 as part of Alliant’s network

— Branches: None (online only)

— Members: Over 938,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone can join with a $5 donation to the Alliant Credit Union Foundation.

[Read: Best Checking Accounts.]

12. Wings Credit Union

Wings Credit Union was founded in Minnesota in 1938 by Northwest Airlines employees. In 2026 Wings and Ent Credit Union (founded in Colorado in 1957 to serve the End Air Force Base) merged. Wings will be based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and offers accounts with competitive rates.

— Assets: $19.4 billion

— ATMs: Over 80,000 as part of the Allpoint, CO-OP and Moneypass networks

— Branches: Over 90 in Colorado, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

— Members: Over 948,000

— Who can join: People who live in eligible counties in Colorado, Minnesota or Wisconsin; the Seattle-Tacoma, Washington metro area; the Detroit, Michigan metro area; the Orlando, Florida metro area; the Atlanta, Georgia metro area; employees in the aviation industry nationwide

13. Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Live Oak, Texas. It offers an array of common personal and business services and products including checking and savings accounts, several loan products and investment planning.

— Assets: $19.1 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 60 across Texas

— Members: Over 1.1 million

— Who Can Join: Eligibility is available through certain employers, places of worship, community organizations and schools across Texas.

14. Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. LMCU is the largest credit union in Michigan, expanding in 2015 to serve the southwest region of Florida. It offers a wide array of products that allow businesses and individuals to bank, borrow, invest and insure.

— Assets: $16.8 billion

— ATMs: Over 55,000 as part of the Allpoint network

— Branches: 72 in Michigan and Florida

— Members: Over 530,000

— Who Can Join: People who live, work, worship or study in Michigan’s lower peninsula or in Florida and others can apply by making a $5 donation to the ALS West Michigan Chapter.

15. Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central Credit Union began as a state-chartered credit union in 1940, intended to help officers of credit unions from other Idaho counties who were not allowed to be members at the credit unions where they worked. Headquartered in Chubbuck, ICCU is the largest credit union in the state. The credit union offers a wide array of banking and loan products, as well as wealth management and insurance. Read the complete review of Idaho Central Credit Union

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— Assets: $4.9 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 through the CO-OP network

— Branches: 59 across Idaho, Washington and Arizona

— Members: Over 788,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone living, working or studying in Idaho is eligible for membership. Eligibility also extends to people living or working in certain organizations or counties in the states of Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.

16. FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union was founded in 1941 as an option for Grumman Plant workers to manage their finances. Headquartered on Long Island, New York, FourLeaf FCU offers a range of personal and business products for banking, borrowing and investing.

— Assets: $14.3 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 38 across New York plus more than 5,000 shared branch locations

— Members: Over 519,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone can join, just open a savings account with a minimum deposit of $5

17. Security Service Federal Credit Union

Security Service Federal Credit Union was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. It offers a full suite of banking services from checkings and savings accounts to loans and wealth management products. Read the complete review of Security Service Federal Credit Union

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— Assets: $14.2 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 70 in Texas, Colorado and Utah plus 5,000 shared branch locations

— Members: Over 741,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone who lives, works, worships or studies in Texas, Colorado or Utah and select military and Department of Defense members are eligible.

18. VyStar Credit Union

Founded in 1952 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, VyStar Credit Union offers a wide set of banking products and services to its members. It offers additional products and services to nationwide members through the digital platform Raisin. Read the complete review of VyStar Credit Union

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— Assets: $13.8 billion

— ATMs: Over 55,000 as part of the Allpoint network

— Branches: Over 80 across Florida and Georgia

— Members: Over 1 million

— Who Can Join: Anyone who lives or works in certain counties across Florida and Georgia

19. Global Credit Union

Global Credit Union was founded in 1948 as Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, Global Credit Union offers banking products including checking and savings accounts, loans, credit cards and financial planning services. Read the complete review for Global Credit Union

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— Assets: $12.8 billion

— ATMs: Over 55,000 as part of the Allpoint network

— Branches: 68 across Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho and Washington, plus over 5,500 shared branch locations

— Members: Over 800,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone living, working, worshiping or studying in Alaska or Washington is eligible. Residents in certain counties of Arizona, California and Idaho can join. All employees of the Department of Defense are also eligible.

20. GreenState Credit Union

GreenState Credit Union was organized in 1938 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. It is the largest credit union in the state of Iowa, also serving members in select counties of Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. GreenState offers a full range of financial services including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loan products and investment planning.

— Assets: $11.1 billion

— ATMs: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 33 across Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois

— Members: Over 408,000

— Who Can Join: People living or working in Iowa or certain counties of Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota or Wisconsin are eligible. Students, staff and alumni of the University of Iowa can also join.

More from U.S. News

Credit Union vs. a Bank

10 Things to Know About Credit Unions

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20 Largest Credit Unions in America originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/29/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.