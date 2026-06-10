10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Many economists anticipate sluggish U.S. economic growth ahead, and some are even calling for a mild recession. Finding reliable growth…

Many economists anticipate sluggish U.S. economic growth ahead, and some are even calling for a mild recession. Finding reliable growth stocks may become challenging if policy uncertainty, persistent inflation and artificial intelligence disruption weigh on consumer spending and job growth. In fact, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks so far in 2026, and that trend could continue if elevated inflation forces the Federal Reserve to pivot back to interest rate hikes.

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Fortunately, CFRA analysts have identified 10 premier growth stocks to buy. Each of these companies has reported at least 15% annual revenue growth over the past three years:

Stock Implied change* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 28% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 28% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 30% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 12% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 12% Morgan Stanley (MS) 5% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) -1% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 49% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 31% Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) 15%

*Based on June 18 closing price.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 85% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, while net income grew 211%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia has evolved from an advanced chipmaker to a full-stack AI infrastructure provider that is successfully diversifying its business beyond its hyperscaler customers. He projects 78% revenue growth in fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $210.69 on June 18.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025, which has ramped up to 48% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 143% growth in AI semiconductor revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and custom silicon business make it a key AI infrastructure investment. He projects AI semiconductor sales will grow 175% in fiscal 2026 and exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Zino projects 63% revenue growth for Broadcom in fiscal 2026 and 57% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $525 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $411.35 on June 18.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has maintained impressive growth even as the company has matured, including 33% revenue growth and 4% family daily active people growth in the first quarter. Zino says Meta’s cost-cutting opportunities, its new AI model launches, its attractive valuation and its booming advertising business make it a compelling growth investment. He projects 26% revenue growth in 2026 and a high-teens growth rate in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $750 price target for META stock, which closed at $577.22 on June 18.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the first quarter, Lilly reported 56% revenue growth, including impressive 125% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged 80% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging U.S. population and rising demand for GLP-1 obesity drugs will support Lilly’s long-term growth. Hardy projects 31% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,225 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,098.57 on June 18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with nearly $5 trillion in assets. JPMorgan reported 10% revenue growth in the first quarter, and net income was up 13%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says improving capital market conditions will help JPMorgan maintain its impressive growth. Leon predicts accelerating transaction growth, strong equity underwriting, and positive merger and acquisition trends in the near term. He also anticipates additional wallet share gains for the bank. Leon projects 7.3% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $365 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $325.22 on June 18.

[READ: How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Tesla Stock at IPO Be Worth Today?]

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, including a 32% jump in trading revenue compared to a year ago. Leon says elevated trading volumes and an overall rebound in investment banking create a supportive environment for Morgan Stanley in 2026. Given Morgan Stanley’s leading position in the SpaceX IPO and its likely participation in the Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs, Leon anticipates robust investment banking fees. He projects 10.6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $235 price target for MS stock, which closed at $223.17 on June 18.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the first quarter, Goldman reported 14.3% revenue growth and 19% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 19%, while equity trading revenue was up 27% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman will benefit from positive investment banking trends in the coming quarters, including monetization of alternative assets and a resurgence in mergers and acquisitions activity and initial public offerings. He projects 12.9% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,090 price target for GS stock, which closed at $1,096.56 on June 18.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been fueled by extraordinary growth numbers. In the first quarter, Palantir reported 85% revenue growth, including 133% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 84% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir has accelerating growth and best-in-class profitability. She projects 71.3% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $192 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $128.47 on June 18.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. In 2025, the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities. In the first quarter, Wells Fargo reported 6% revenue growth and 11% loan growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says removal of the asset cap will allow Wells Fargo to regain market share and pursue offensive growth strategies. Yokum projects 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $108 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $82.20 on June 18.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is one of the largest cybersecurity vendors, providing firewalls and cybersecurity software to customers around the world. In the fiscal third quarter, the firm reported 31% revenue growth, including 60% growth in next-generation security annual recurring revenue and 36% growth in remaining performance obligation. Quek says data and activity volumes are accelerating and network traffic is elevated, creating demand for the company’s products and making it an excellent AI infrastructure security investment. She projects 24.9% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $330 price target for PANW stock, which closed at $287.78 on June 18.

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10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/22/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.