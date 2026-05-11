ZoomInfo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $29.3…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $310.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $303 million for the fiscal second quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTM

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