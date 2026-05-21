Zoom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $425.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zoom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.47.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Zoom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.96 to $6 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM

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