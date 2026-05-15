Ziopharm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Friday reported a loss of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

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