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ZIM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 7:06 AM

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIM

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