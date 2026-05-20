ZIM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

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