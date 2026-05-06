Zillow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $708 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.