Zillow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $46 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $708 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on Z at https://www.zacks.com/ap/Z

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.