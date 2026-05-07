Ziff Davis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.3 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $267.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.