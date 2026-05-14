Yeti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9.9 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $380.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.4 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.83 to $2.89 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YETI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YETI

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