Xponential Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $725,000 in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $725,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.6 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPOF

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