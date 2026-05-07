XPLR Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Thursday reported earnings of $33…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Thursday reported earnings of $33 million in its first quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $275 million in the period.

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