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XPLR Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 8:01 AM

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Thursday reported earnings of $33 million in its first quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $275 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XIFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XIFR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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