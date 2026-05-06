Xperi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The media software company posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period.

Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $470 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPER

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