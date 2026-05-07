Xeris Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.2 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XERS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.