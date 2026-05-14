XCel Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

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