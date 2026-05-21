Workday: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $222 million.…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $222 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDAY

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