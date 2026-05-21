Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $231.4…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $231.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

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