NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1223 3.1196 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3665 3.3641 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 18.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.58 90.16 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0636 1.0366 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.38 465.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5200 4.5000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.8675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 330.60 330.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6200 11.6100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1800 8.1575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7191 0.7191

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8785 5.9260

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7620 0.7920

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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