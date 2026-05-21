NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2340
|1.2340
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|153.25
|157.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.8432
|2.8215
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1642
|3.1429
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5950
|0.5950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.75
|18.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.25
|90.32
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0712
|1.0756
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|446.75
|446.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5400
|4.4400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9350
|3.7550
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|342.50
|342.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8600
|11.7600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2150
|8.2700
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7416
|0.7416
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.1650
|6.2905
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7933
|0.7860
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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