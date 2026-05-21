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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 21, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 153.25 157.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8432 2.8215
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1642 3.1429
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.75 18.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.25 90.32
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0712 1.0756
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5400 4.4400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9350 3.7550
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.50 342.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8600 11.7600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2150 8.2700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7416 0.7416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1650 6.2905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7933 0.7860

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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