NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0254 3.0066 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3417 3.3220 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.80 19.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.38 89.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0897 1.0386 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 4.5800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.8025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0300 12.0500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7400 8.5975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7534

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4850 6.6355

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8332 0.8381

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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