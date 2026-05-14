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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 14, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0254 3.0066
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3417 3.3220
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.4250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.80 19.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.38 89.49
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0897 1.0386
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 4.5800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.8025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0300 12.0500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7400 8.5975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7534

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4850 6.6355

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8332 0.8381

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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