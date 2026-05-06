NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.25 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0936 3.1021 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2301 3.2405 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4350 0.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.85 18.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.03 89.54 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1210 0.9886 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.38 467.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5900 4.5300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9950 3.8850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.30 332.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9800 11.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1900 8.2600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7661 0.7661

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7950 5.9430

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8067 0.8180

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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