When to Move to Independent Living: A 2026 Guide to Readiness and Costs

There’s a moment many older adults recognize: The house isn’t “full” anymore; it’s just full of upkeep. And upkeep can…

There’s a moment many older adults recognize: The house isn’t “full” anymore; it’s just full of upkeep. And upkeep can extend beyond yard maintenance and home cleaning. It can also show up as difficulty maintaining social relationships.

In fact, approximately 1 in 4 community-dwelling Americans (meaning those living in their home or apartment) age 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated, according to one report in the National Library of Medicine. At some point, you might welcome having less living space to manage and having a whole community of neighbors who are at a similar life stage.

But how do you know when the time is right to move to a retirement community? And how can you best prepare for that transition? Read on for more details about independent living and when to make the move.

[READ: What Is a Niche Retirement Community?]

What Is Independent Living?

Independent living communities, or retirement communities, are designed for older adults who can live on their own but want less maintenance, more convenience and a stronger sense of community.

Understanding age requirements (55+ and 62+)

By federal law, 55-plus and 62-plus communities must ensure that 80% of their residents are over the age of 55 or 62, respectively. Although some communities may choose to require more than 80%, many also allow a younger spouse or adult child to reside there.

Independent living vs. aging in place

If you do decide to move into an independent living community, regardless of age thresholds, it will be different than aging in place at home:

Feature Aging in place Independent living Housing Your current home Apartment or cottage in a community Maintenance Fully your responsibility Typically handled by the independent living community, sometimes with additional fees for laundry or deep cleaning services Social life Self-directed Built-in community activities Meals Cooked at home Cooked in your dwelling, though communal dining options are often available Safety support External services On-site support and safe design, such as nonslip flooring, ergonomic design, easy ambulance access and smart lighting Medical needs Arranged on your own Generally no on-site medical care, but wellness programs or safety checks are often offered

Independent living is also different than other levels of senior care, such as assisted living or skilled nursing.

— Assisted living is for older adults who need more hands-on or standby assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as getting ready for the day, bathing or transferring in and out of bed.

— Nursing homes and skilled nursing are a step above assisted living and designed for older adults who need moderate to total support with ADLs or who need skilled nursing services, such as wound care or IV infusions.

[READ: When Is It Time to Move From Independent to Assisted Living?]

5 Signs It’s Time to Transition to an Independent Living Community

There are often telltale signs that it’s time to consider moving into an independent living community. Ask yourself if you’re experiencing any of the following:

1. High home maintenance costs and physical stress

Because independent living spaces tend to be smaller than traditional, single-family homes, they can be a great option for people who are looking to spend less time on home maintenance and care, such as mowing the lawn, cleaning the gutters and raking leaves.

Many independent living communities offer:

— Landscaping and other home services that ease the burden of looking after your property

— Housekeeping and laundry services so you don’t have to worry about hauling laundry bags or scrubbing the kitchen or bathroom

— On-site maintenance for home repairs, eliminating the need to make multiple calls to plumbers, electricians or other professionals to solicit quotes

[Read: What Is Life Like in an Independent Living Community?]

2. Social isolation and health risks associated with loneliness

Being alone may leave seniors more vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which can affect their health and well-being.

“Studies show that this is associated with higher risks of health problems like heart disease, depression and cognitive decline,” explains Nicole Brackett, director of quality and care delivery with Homewatch CareGivers, a personal care service company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

A key benefit of independent living communities is the social element, so you may have a ready-made batch of friends with whom you can enjoy spending time, whether it’s on hobbies, outings or at meals.

3. Financial benefits of downsizing and consolidating bills

For many older adults, there comes a time when the house you’ve been living in begins to feel too big for your needs. If you’re feeling the need to downsize, a move to an independent living community might be the best next step.

In these settings, living spaces — often private apartments or cottages — tend to be smaller than a traditional, stand-alone house. This means you have less space to be responsible for and a home that more closely fits your current lifestyle.

Some independent living housing is also subsidized, or the community may offer income-based rent, depending on the area.

4. A desire for resort-style amenities and an active lifestyle

Many independent living communities offer top-of-the-line amenities that may include a number of attractive features, such as:

— A fitness center

— A pool

— Tennis or pickleball courts

— A golf course

— On-campus movie theater

— On-campus salon, spa or barbershop

— Extensive grounds or a park area for walking or sitting

— Gourmet dining options that can be tailored to dietary needs or medical conditions

— Concierge services

Ask at any independent living community you’re considering what’s available to residents, as some of these perks and benefits might make all the difference for keeping you engaged and healthy over time.

5. Proactive planning for future health needs

While independent living communities are designed to be largely hands-off, they also offer the peace of mind of knowing that you have access to healthcare and safety support nearby if you need it.

“Older adults often want to maintain their independence without feeling isolated or unsupported. Independent living communities can offer the best of both worlds: privacy and freedom alongside the comfort of knowing help, social connection and health-related support are close at hand if needed,” says Tina R. Sadarangani, a board-certified primary care nurse practitioner and assistant professor at NYU who specializes in the care of older adults.

What’s more, in many independent living communities, the homes are outfitted with a number of safety features:

— Grab bars in bathrooms and other moisture-prone areas

— Security and access control

— Good lighting and slip-resistant flooring

— Fire safety measures

— Wellness checks

All of these features can mean you’re safer in an independent community than in a conventional neighborhood where your neighbors might not know if you need help.

[READ: Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What’s the Difference?]

Evaluating the Cost vs. Value of Senior Living

The question isn’t just “what does independent living cost?” but also “what value does it provide?”

According to U.S. News estimates, the average cost of independent living is $3,523 per month.

For that monthly cost, you save money from reduced home maintenance and transportation, as many amenities are within a walkable distance. You also have the benefit of predictable monthly expenses, a built-in social structure and time saved from upkeep going directly back into your social life and hobbies.

How to Smoothly Transition to Your New Community

Transitioning to independent living can be a complex undertaking. The following steps may help make the move a little easier.

The trial stay: Why you should test-drive your top choices

Touring multiple communities can help you get a firsthand look at your potential new home, and getting to meet other residents can help you better understand whether you can see yourself connecting with these new neighbors.

Sadarangani notes that some communities offer short-term trial stays before you fully commit to moving in, so consider asking about that if you want to see whether a particular community will be a good fit for you.

Also, test drive any commute or travel to work or volunteer locations, doctors’ offices or family or friends who live off campus.

Rightsizing your life: Tips for emotional and physical downsizing

The best moves to independent living start long before the first box is packed. If you’re moving from a family home you’ve lived in for many years, be sure to give yourself adequate time to sort through your belongings.

Start your planning early on by asking yourself:

— What belongings will still fit into my life?

— What is just history that I no longer need to store?

— What deserves to be passed on now?

— Which items have I not used in over a year?

Downsizing will bring on mixed emotions, so ask a friend or relative if they can help you. Going through the items together can be a unique time to reminisce and allows you to determine which items feel truly special by the way you speak about them. You can also use this time to take photos of objects you are passing down or donating, so you can still preserve the memory without keeping the object.

Some independent living communities offer furnished living spaces, while in others, you’ll bring your own furniture. Learning whether you’ll be able to keep a treasured family heirloom or if it’s time to pass it on to the next generation may influence your decision about whether a particular community is the right one for you.

Building your new social circle from day one

In addition to logistical concerns, moving out of a family home into an independent living community can be an emotional transition, bringing on feelings of sadness, nostalgia, anxiety or relief.

To ease this transition, get involved with the independent living community after you arrive and remain involved in the various activities, outings and group events. Doing so can help you build a network of peers, neighbors and friends who can support you during this unique life stage.

More from U.S. News

2026 Senior Living Tour Checklist: 75+ Expert Questions to Ask

What Is a Long-Term Care Facility? Types and Costs

What Is Senior Home Care: Services, Costs and Tips for Aging in Place

When to Move to Independent Living: A 2026 Guide to Readiness and Costs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.