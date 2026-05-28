When Home Care Isn’t Enough: Shifting to Senior Residential Care

Most seniors want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible (more than 75% of adults age…

Most seniors want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible (more than 75% of adults age 50 and older, according to a 2024 survey by AARP), and home care can often provide the extra support needed to make that happen.

As health needs change, however, there may come a point when occasional help at home no longer provides enough support. Recognizing when that shift occurs can be difficult for families, especially when changes happen gradually or loved ones live far away.

“This is often one of the most emotionally challenging decisions for families, and there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. The most important factors to consider are the level of medical care needed, safety and quality of life,” says Dr. Steve Landers, New York City-based president of Landers StratAGEy.

[Read: How to Manage Sibling Conflict Over Care of Elderly Parents]

What Are the Primary Levels of Senior Care?

The primary levels of care after home care include assisted living and nursing home care. Each step offers a higher level of support to match evolving health, safety and daily living needs.

Home care support

Home care offers flexible, non-residential support that can be adjusted over time, making it a practical option when early challenges arise but full-time supervision or medical care isn’t yet needed.

This type of care focuses on safety and help with the activities of daily living (ADLs), such as:

— Grooming

— Mobility

— Eating

— Dressing

— Toileting

Other tasks may include:

— Meal preparation

— Light housekeeping

— Medication reminders

— Transportation

— Companionship

By stepping in gradually without disrupting routines, home care can improve safety and independence while reducing stress for seniors and their families.

[READ: Understanding the Different Roles of In-Home Care Providers]

Assisted living communities

Assisted living is a residential care option designed for seniors who need support with daily tasks but do not require round-the-clock skilled medical care. These communities offer different levels of care that can be adjusted as a resident’s needs change:

— Lower levels: Residents at these levels of care require minimal support and supervision for most tasks but may need help with more complex ADLs.

— Higher levels: Moderate and advanced levels provide increased hands-on care and supervision for seniors who need more support but do not yet require a nursing home-level of care. This advanced level of care includes help with ADLs, more involved medication management, 24/7 staff availability and enhanced safety oversight.

— Memory care: Some assisted living communities offer dementia care, including structured routines and staff trained to work with people living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in a residential, nonclinical environment.

“Choosing the appropriate assisted living community for your loved one can make such a difference for their mental, physical and social well-being,” says LaShuan Bethea, the executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living.

[READ: Home Care vs. Assisted Living: 2026 Costs, Pros & How to Choose]

Nursing home care

A nursing home, also called a skilled nursing facility, provides continuous medical care and supervision for people with serious health conditions or significant functional limitations. It is designed for individuals who can no longer be safely cared for at home or in assisted living.

Nursing homes provide services such as:

— IV therapy

— Wound care

— Catheter management

— Oxygen therapy

— Incontinence care

Many facilities also offer specialized dementia or behavioral care or short-term rehabilitation services, with full-time nursing oversight and coordinated medical management.

[READ: Nursing Home Requirements: Who’s Eligible?]

Signs It’s Time to Transition From Home Care

If there are noticeable differences in how your loved one is able to function day-to-day, a move from home care to a higher level of care may be in order. Typical signs include the following:

Physical health and mobility signals

— Accidental falls or other balance-related issues

— Weight loss, dehydration or poor nutrition

— Recent hospitalizations or emergency room visits

— Chronic conditions or new medical issues becoming harder to manage at home

Cognitive and behavioral changes

— Episodes of confusion, memory loss or consistent forgetfulness

— Home safety concerns, such as leaving the stove on or doors unlocked

— Difficulty managing medications correctly

Emotional well-being and social life

— Isolation, depression or withdrawal from social activities

— Changes in personal hygiene or appearance

Household and daily management

— Neglected household tasks, such as laundry, cleaning or home maintenance

— Struggling with ADLs

Your loved one’s day-to-day caregivers can be a valuable resource when making this decision, as they can offer firsthand insight into current health needs and whether it’s becoming harder for your loved one to live safely at home.

“Care providers can spend meaningful time with patients and really get to know them. They see how patients live, from what’s in their refrigerator to whether there are trip hazards or how they manage their daily routines,” Landers says.

Understanding the Financial Costs of Senior Care

While caring for a loved one at home may be the most affordable option at first, increasing health needs and care demands can make it less cost-effective over time.

Keep in mind: Medicare

does not pay for long-term care. Medicaid, however, does cover long-term care and currently pays for 63% of nursing home residents, which accounts for over one-third of overall Medicaid spending, according to KFF.

There are other ways to pay for senior living facilities, such as:

— Life insurance policies

— Long-term care insurance

— Savings and investments

— Veterans benefits

While your budget is a critical part of the senior care decision-making process, knowing your loved one is receiving the care and support they need not only adds to their quality of life and longevity, but it can bring peace of mind to families as well.

More from U.S. News

Assisted Living Levels of Care: A 2026 Guide to Categories and Costs

CCRCs vs. Assisted Living: 5 Key Differences to Help You Choose

What Is a Long-Term Care Facility? Types and Costs

When Home Care Isn’t Enough: Shifting to Senior Residential Care originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/29/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.