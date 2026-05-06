Weis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.9 million…

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.13.

The food retailer posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

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