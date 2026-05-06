Warner Bros. Discovery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.92…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.92 billion in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $8.89 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.93 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBD

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