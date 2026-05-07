W.W. Grainger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $555 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $11.65.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.20 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.57 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings in the range of $44.25 to $46.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $19.2 billion to $19.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWW

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