Voyager Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VYGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VYGR

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