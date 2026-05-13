Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.2 million.…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.2 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $839.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $905 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

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