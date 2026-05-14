Virgin Galactic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.7…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The company posted revenue of $227,000 in the period.

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