Victory Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $112.1…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $112.1 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $388 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

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