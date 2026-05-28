ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $58.8…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $58.8 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.1 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.