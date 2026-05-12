Vestis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $659.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTS

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