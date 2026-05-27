Verisante: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2,000 in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

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