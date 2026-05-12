Veradermics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Veradermics Inc. (MANE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Veradermics Inc. (MANE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30 million in its first quarter.

The New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.32 per share.

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