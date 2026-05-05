Veracyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $139.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.5 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $582 million to $592 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCYT

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