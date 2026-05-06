Velocity Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Wednesday reported net income of…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Wednesday reported net income of $22.4 million in its first quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

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