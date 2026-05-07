Valvoline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $44.8 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $503.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.1 million.

Valvoline expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

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