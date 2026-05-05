USANA Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported profit of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $250.2 million in the period.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $925 million to $1 billion.

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