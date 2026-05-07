Upwork: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Thursday reported profit of $31.5 million…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Thursday reported profit of $31.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $195.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $193 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $760 million to $790 million.

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