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Upland Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2026, 9:22 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Friday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $48.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $47.1 million to $50.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $192.5 million to $201.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPLD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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